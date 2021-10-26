Father of slain toddler speaks out on what would’ve been his birthday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tuesday would have been the third birthday for Amari Nicholson, a toddler who was allegedly killed earlier this year by his mother’s boyfriend.

8 News Now talked to Amari’s father, who mentioned this birthday is especially hard.

“Amari is my motivation because he is still my baby boy he is still someone I have to provide for and give unconditional love,” said Jyrigio Hayes.

28-year-old Terrell Rhodes is accused of killing Amari at an Emerald Suites, east of the Las Vegas Strip back in May.

Police say Rhodes hit the child several times with his fist after he soiled himself.

According to an arrest report, at one point the toddler’s face turned blue and he stopped breathing, that is when Rhodes says he attempted CPR on the toddler.

Amari Nicholson, Terrell Rhodes

Officers found Amari’s body on May 12 after the accused killer told investigators he buried the boy near a brick wall between a Siegel Suites and McDonald’s in the area.

Amari’s father said Rhodes deserves the death penalty.

His dad Jyrgio shared this picture of Amari from his birthday last year. He gave him a mini basketball hoop and a new outfit. This morning he woke up wanting to buy a cake for him to honor him @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/yaxo9WLC6G — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) October 26, 2021

“Yea he should look death in the face like Amari did it’s only fair, it’s only fair that you look death in the face like the child did,” added Hayes.

Rhodes’s trial is expected to begin in 2022.