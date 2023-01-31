LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New Gaming Control Board member George Assad has a unique perspective on casino security that no one else in Nevada can claim.

His son pleaded guilty in 2011 in the notorious “Bellagio Bandit” case.

On Dec. 14, 2010, Anthony Michael Carleo walked into the Bellagio wearing a motorcycle helmet, brandished a gun, and made off with $1.5 million worth of chips off a craps table.

A report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal said the robbery happened after Carleo complained that his father had cut his allowance from $1,000 a month to $600. Carleo had been using cocaine and OxyContin, according to court testimony. Assad was upset with Carleo’s drug use and gambling.

Anthony Carleo appears in court in 2011. (KLAS)

Anthony Carleo. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A surveillance photo shown in court of the “Bellagio Bandit.” (KLAS)

Carleo escaped on a Suzuki motorcycle.

Assad’s appointment to the Gaming Control Board was announced in a Monday news release from Gov. Joe Lombardo’s office.

Assad has a distinguished history as a Las Vegas municipal judge, a position he held for nine years. He was also a prosecutor in the Clark County District Attorney’s Office and later served as a private attorney representing civil and criminal cases.

He served as a commissioner at the Nevada Transportation Authority for more than a decade.

“The Nevada Gaming Control Board is a critical state agency, and I’m confident that George will honorably execute the mission of the board. George is an experienced regulator and judge, and I look forward to his service,” Lombardo said.