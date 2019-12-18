Father of 17’s family speaks out after accused killer gets out of jail on house arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A plea deal got an accused killer out of jail on house arrest until his sentencing next year. Police said 44-year-old Jerry Fitzgerald shot and killed Michael Johnson, a father of 17 children, outside Stateside Lounge on Las Vegas Boulevard and Washington this past June. 8 News Now sat down with Johnson’s family.

Fitzgerald pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Court records showed the state did not oppose his request for house arrest after entering a guilty plea, allowing him to come home for the holidays until his sentencing in April.

“I don’t know how his lawyer was able to finagle that and the DA approve it,” said Shawanna Johnson, Michael’s sister. “This is a hard pill to swallow because it’s not fair.”

His family questioned the justice system. They’ve tried to comprehend how Fitzgerald is out of jail now, despite admitting to killing 48-year-old Michael in his guilty plea agreement.

“This man gets to come home and be with his kids and his family, and we just got to go to the graveyard and see my daddy for Christmas in the grave,” said Moniqua Johnson, Michael’s daughter.

Moniqua and her relatives found support in each other at Lorenzi Park on Tuesday. They were all dumbfounded by the outcome.

“That’s what’s frustrating about it is, it was done. We weren’t consulted. We weren’t even thought about,” revealed Shawanna. “It just seems like there is a missing victim and a forgotten family.”

Police said Fitzgerald killed Johnson for a friend and fellow gang member who got into a fight with Johnson at the bar.

“They knew each other, they weren’t strangers to each other,” noted Moniqua.

The ordeal is bringing more frustrations than closure for Johnson’s family, who now wait for what’s next.

“Just have faith that what we hope will happen, regarding sentencing, will happen,” said Sonya Johnson, Michael’s sister.

8 News Now requested to speak with the district attorney about this case, but he was not available.