Father of 1-year-old killed in crash pleaded guilty to domestic violence in 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lauren Prescia and Cameron Hubbard-Jones — the parents involved in a car crash Sunday that killed their son — did not appear in court Thursday. Both of them cited medical reasons.

Prescia’s new attorney, Daniel Hill, appeared on her behalf. She is accused of driving impaired, reckless driving and child abuse, neglect.

The boy’s father, Cameron Hubbard-Jones is also accused of reckless driving.

The crash happened on Rampart near Lake Mead. A police report claims Hubbard-Jones and Prescia were racing for nearly a mile on Rampart Boulevard.

Hubbard-Jones was not just arrested for reckless driving, but also violating his probation. Police say the 23-year-old and Prescia were racing — going more than 100 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone.

The judge did not set bail, but did say the reckless driving charge may violate his parole terms.

Court records reveal Hubbard-Jones pleaded guilty last year to domestic violence and battery with substantial bodily harm — a felony. The victim in the case was Lauren Prescia.

Court records also show a report filed with the Clark County Department of Family Services in 2018 regarding neglect, but an investigation found it unsubstantiated.

The department has opened a new case following the crash.

Hubbard-Jones remains in custody and is expected back in court Monday.

The judge claims the current charges are very serious.

“This involves the death of a one year old child. The potential penalty here is quite severe,” said Judge Joe Bonaventure. “At this early stage of proceedings, the state is entitled to detention without bail based on a parole and probation hold, this new arrest may violate the terms of his parole.”

Before his arrest, Hubbard-Jones created a GoFundMe account for his son’s funeral expenses. His first ask was $100,000. But then it decreased to $50,000 and eventually $25,000 by Wednesday.

8 News Now reached out to Hubbard-Jones’ mother on the phone about it. She says the original amount was ridiculous.

She wants to stop the account and have any money left go directly to Palms Mortuary.