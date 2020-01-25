Father & mother arrested in connection to baby found dead in dumpster

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives have made two arrests in connection to a death investigation from earlier this week. 52-year-old Raul Ramos and 32-year-old Adriana Hernandez were identified as the mother and father of the infant found dead in a dumpster and have been arrested.

On Sunday, police found a 3-month-old infant in a dumpster in the 2500 block of Carroll Street. On Friday, the North Las Vegas Detective Bureau found the couple in the 2200 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard.

Both have been arrested on three counts of child abuse or neglect and one count of destroying/concealing evidence. Both will appear in court on January 29.

NLVPD wants to thank the community for the many citizens who contacted them in an effort to help. Anyone with further information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.