Father looking for answers after son and ex-girlfriend die in fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are more questions than answers as a family continues to the grieve the loss of a beloved mother and son. The Clark County Coroner confirms 47-year-old Renai Palmer and her 6-year-old son Gavin, died Tuesday after a house fire near Oakey and Cimarron.

Sean Murray still can’t believe his son and his ex-girlfriend are gone. He says the Clark County Coroner’s Office called him and said this is a highly suspicious case, but investigators can’t confirm that with 8 News Now. So, Sean is left wondering what happened.

Above is a picture slideshow the family shared with 8 News Now.

Sean Murray describes his son Gavin as smart and sweet. The two shared countless memories and a love of race cars.

“He was just the perfect little 6-year-old boy,” Sean said. ” I would base my weekends off of anything that we would be doing together.”

Gavin died Tuesday after a house fire. Renai Palmer — Gavin’s mother and Sean’s ex-girlfriend — also did not survive. Sean and Renai had shared custody.

“To have her missing in this equation too, it just makes it that much harder,” Sean said.

For Sean, some things don’t add up. He’s questioning how the fire could have started in an upstairs bedroom. He says the home where it happened is where Renai, her brother and parents live, but none of them smoke.

He’s also concerned by the large police response, but perhaps the biggest mystery is why Gavin was home when the fire started.

“Why wasn’t he in school this morning, and if he was, this maybe would have never happened,” Sean said. “It’s not like my ex to be late for anything.”

Sean says Gavin was in first grade at Derfelt Elementary School. The school’s principal sent a letter to parents Wednesday, saying in part: “It is never easy to lose a valuable life, especially at a young age, and we will truly remember this student as part of our family.”

“You’re not supposed to bury your kids,” Sean said.

As Sean grapples with the grief, investigators are still talking to witnesses and searching for a cause. They tell 8 News Now they’re treating this like any other fire investigation. Carpet and floor samples have been sent to a lab, but it’ll be several weeks before any results come back.

“I’m hoping all this was just an accident,” Sean said. “It just seems like there could be something else that I’m just not aware of.”

There’s a vigil planned for 6:30 Friday night to honor Gavin. Sean says he also wants to have the best funeral for his son as possible. He’s set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost. You can click here to donate.