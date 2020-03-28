Father kills two teenage boys, takes own life in domestic shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are dead following a barricade late Friday night. It happened in the 3900 block of Chasing Heart Way near Nellis and Craig.

At around 10:30 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call, in which gunfire could be heard in the background. The caller said a man was in the house shooting. When Metro officers arrived on scene, they found a teenage girl climbing out of a window at the residence. She told police her father was firing shots and her brothers were both still inside.

The SWAT team arrived on scene and entered the home, finding the father dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The two teenage boys were also found dead from gunshot wounds.

Police say the man’s wife was not home at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing.