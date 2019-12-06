Father indicted for murder of son

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A father was indicted Friday on murder charges stemming from an incident last month. 58-year-old Glenn Harris has been charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon when police say he shot and killed his son — 30-year-old Erik Harris.

The incident happened at a home on Burnt Hills Drive, near Jones and Lone Mountain.

According to an arrest report for Glenn Harris, obtained by 8 News Now, Harris shot his son Erik in the stomach, then put the gun under Erik’s chin and fired a second time. The report also states Harris quote — “had enough of Erik and his threats to the family.”

Prior to this, Glenn Harris had no criminal history. He has lived in Las Vegas for 25 years and worked as a mechanic.

One neighbor told 8 News Now Erik had been violent toward his parents.

“He got beat up and he hit her,” the neighbor said. “I’ve seen Glenn with like bandages on his head and a black eye and things like that.”

According to the arrest report, Erik’s mom asked for Erik to leave. Erik and his dad were in the garage. His mom went back in the house, heard yelling, then a gunshot. When she ran back into the garage, she witnessed the second gunshot.