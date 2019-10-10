Father heartbroken by son’s death in Tuesday fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A valley family is heartbroken after a 6-year-old boy and his mother were killed in a house fire.

The Tuesday morning fire in a home on Fox Canyon Circle, near West Oakey Boulevard and South Cimarron Road, left 6-year-old Gavin Palmer Murray and his mother, Renai Palmer, dead.

Sean Murray, father of 6-year-old Gavin and Palmer’s ex-boyfriend, said it’s hard to process what happened. He said his son was his best friend.

Gavin was a sweet and smart boy who loved race cars, Murray said. Gavin was the focus of his life, he said.

“Every weekend I would … sorry … I would base my weekends off of anything that we would be doing together,” he said.

The scene of a deadly fire at Fox Canyon Circle. (Orko Manna/KLAS-TV)

Renai and Sean had shared custody of Gavin, with Sean getting Gavin on the weekends.

Sean Murray was very emotional on Wednesday, saying he’s not quite sure what to do next. He said he is devastated he won’t be able to spend any more time with him. Dirtbike riding and racing was a new hobby they shared.

“All I want to do is give all my time to my son, so it’s hard to, it’s going to be hard to structure my life without him, because he was my drive,” Murray said.

“You’re not supposed to bury your kids.”

Sean said the house where the fire happened is Renai’s parents’ home, and that Renai and her brother also live there.

Fire officials say the fire started in a second-floor bedroom. The two victims suffered from severe burns.

Sean tells me he has some questions about what happened, including how the fire was isolated to just the one bedroom and why Gavin, who is in first grade, wasn’t in school.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Sean said the only thing he can do for his son now is have the best funeral possible.

He’s set up a go-fund-me page to help cover the costs.