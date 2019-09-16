Father, daughter killed in crash identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The father and daughter killed in a fiery crash Friday night have been identified by a family spokesperson as 42-year-old Mark Garcia and his daughter, 12-year-old Monet. Her mother, who was meeting them, witnessed the crash. (The video above shows Monet ice skating which was one of her passions.)

Monet Garcia, 12, was killed along with her father, Mark Garcia, on Friday night in a crash at Flamingo Rd. and Duneville St.

The two were killed at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Duneville Street when a motorcyclist collided with their car. The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man was also killed. Police say he was driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed when he hit Mark Garcia’s Lexus.

According to the release from the family spokesperson, Monet was a seventh grader at K.O. Knudson Middle school who loved theater, directing, baking and was a competitive figure skater. “She spent many hours training on and off the ice working her craft. Many a day you would find Monet on the ice before school started and again later in the day after school finished. Monet competed locally and out of state.”

She leaves behind her mother, Maria Conchos, a faculty member at William Snyder Elementary School.

Monet’s father, Mark Garcia, is described as an avid football fan and loved the Dallas Cowboys. He was a dedicated businessman and enjoyed spending his spare time with his family, the release said. He leaves behind his wife, Luzy-Ann Yanson and their young son.

A vigil and memorial services are being planned by the family. Monet’s family has a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral.