Father charged in child’s death posts bail, will remain on house arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The father charged in the death of his daughter left in a car, was expected to be released from jail Thursday.

21-month-old Sayah Deal was found unresponsive inside a car Monday afternoon on H Street and Owens. Her dad claims he locked the keys in the car but refused to break a window to get her out.

27-year-old Sidney Deal posted a bail of 20,000 dollars and will remain on house arrest.

The judge warned him about the consequences of breaking his house arrest agreement.

”Sir, you need to stay out of trouble during this time when you’re out of custody,” said Judge Amy Chelini. “I promise you any reports from house arrest or anything is going to wind you back in custody.”

According to Deal’s arrest report, Deal said the car was running with air conditioning on, and it is unclear right now how the toddler died. The coroner hasn’t released the cause of death.

Deal is due back in court December 3.