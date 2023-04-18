LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas father accused of jumping into a fight involving his son and another student will be released without bail from jail but will be on electronic monitoring.

Jose Montes, 39, was in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning for his initial appearance. He is facing five charges including child abuse, battery, and coercion.

A video of the fight when viral on social media after it happened on April 12 near Dell H. Robison Middle School. The video showed a man identified as Montes kicking a student, who was on the ground, in the head.

Judge Rebecca Saxe said the court has concerns with the “extremely violent nature of the charges.”

Jose Montes faces charges for allegedly getting involved in a fight involving his son and another student. (Credit: LVMPD)

She did order Montes place on mid-level electronic monitoring and to not have any contact with the 13-year-old victim or his family.

Defense attorney James Gallo said Montes went to pick up his son from school when the fight happened nearby.

The next court date in the case is set for Thursday, April 20.