Father and daughter charged with kidnapping, rape and attempted murder of a Valley woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A father and daughter in california are facing several charges of kidnapping, rape and attempted murder, after leaving a las vegas woman to die.

The Los Angeles County Sherriff’s department beleives the victim is lucky to be alive.

8 News Now has learned of a new developments in this case. Among them, that the ex-wife and mother of the two people behind bars facing these serious charges says the alleged victim made the story up.

The victim is a woman in her 40’s from North Las Vegas who was found wandering outside Edward Airforce Base in California on Wednesday.

This, after police say she was kidnapped from outside a North Las Vegas business the day after Halloween at gunpoint.

Arrested are 54- year- old Stanley Lawton and his 22- year-old daughter, Shaniyah Lawton.

The victim says she was driven to California where she was forced to withdraw money out of an ATM.

Court papers say she was beaten, sexually assaulted and kept in a home in Palmdale, California until she was dumped in the desert.

Nicola Lawton is Stanley’s ex-wife and she claims she drove the victim to a county building and the bank she says the victim made the story up.

Bail has been set at more than $4 million for Stanley Lawton and $3.2 million for his daughter.

The case might be moved to federal court because the victim was taken across state lines.