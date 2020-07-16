Father accused of reckless driving in son’s death violated probation, being held without bail

A family member identifies the 1-year-old boy killed in the violent Summerlin car crash Sunday night on Rampart by Lake Mead as Royce.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The father of a 22-month-old boy that was killed in a car crash Sunday night did not make his initial appearance in court Thursday morning because of a “medical refusal,” according to the court.

Despite his absence, Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure ordered that Cameron Hubbard-Jones be held on no bail for the reckless driving resulting in death charge because the charge violated his probation. According to the court, Hubbard-Jones has a prior felony and prior misdemeanor.

The deadly crash happened July 12 near the intersection of Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards.

Police say Cameron Hubbard Jones is also responsible for the crash that killed his son Royce Jones even though the boy was not in his car. According to police, Royce’s parents, who were in separate cars, were speeding on Rampart Boulevard moments before the crash. Hubbard-Jones was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour and the boy’s mother, Lauren Prescia, who had the child in her car, was traveling at 121 miles per hour.

The two were on the phone with each other and in the process of a custody exchange when the crash happened on June 12 near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards.

Prescia is charged with DUI, reckless driving and endangerment of a child. She is currently being held on a $50,000 bail.