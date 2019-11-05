Father accused in DUI crash, injuring infant daughter, faces several charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thirty-three-year-old Abraham Roquecruz, the man accused in an unusual string of events over the weekend, appeared in court in a wheelchair Monday morning.

Roquecruz faces several charges, including DUI, child endangerment and assault. He was taken into custody Sunday morning after police connected him to two crime scenes.

Police said Roquecruz was at a party near Bonanza and Valley View, where, according to an arrest report, he was drinking heavily and threatened his wife. He reportedly picked up his 2-month-old baby girl, and when his wife tried to stop him, “he slit his own throat” with a knife.

Roquecruz then left the neighborhood in a car with his daughter in the backseat, according to Metro. He only made it a few blocks to Alta and Valley View when he crashed into another car.

The infant sustained a broken femur but is expected to be okay. One person in the other car suffered critical injuries.

In addition to DUI and assault, Roquecruz faces a domestic battery charge against his wife, and it’s not the first time. Records revealed he has another case from March.

“This domestic battery charge that you have in this current case should really be charged as a felony,” Judge Ann Zimmerman said in Las Vegas Justice Court, “because the same victim last time is the same victim this time.”

Neighbors were still in shock Monday but have one clear message.

“Think about family first and don’t hurt each other,” urged neighbor Sheila Matanza.