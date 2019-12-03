Fatal wrong-way crash closes northbound I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fatal wrong-way crash involving a SUV and two tractor-trailers has closed I-15 northbound lanes between. One person is dead, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Travis Smaka with NHP said the driver of a silver Jeep was driving southbound in the northbound lanes and crashed into a tractor-trailer near Oakey. That tractor-trailer crashed into another tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the first tractor-trailer was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit. The two people in the second tractor-trailer were not injured.

Traffic on I-15 northbound is backed up to past Desert Inn Road.

This is the second fatal wrong-way crash on I-15 northbound in the past three weeks. Both crashes happened in the HOV lane.