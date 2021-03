LAS VEGAS - The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announced today, March 16, plans for the team’s St. Patrick’s Day game on March 17 against the San Jose Sharks.

During warmups, the Golden Knights will be wearing special St. Patrick’s Day themed jerseys that will be signed and available for purchase through an online auction. In addition to the jerseys, a select number of pucks will also be available. Fans can visit StPatricksDay.givesmart.com or text “StPatricksDay” to 76278.