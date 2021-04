LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At least one person is dead following a rollover crash in the southern part of the Las Vegas valley early Sunday morning.

It happened on the 215 westbound off-ramp at Windmill Lane before 2 a.m.

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the scene. While they say it was a fatal crash, they have not yet said how many people were in the vehicle.

The off-ramp has since reopened.