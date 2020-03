LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NCSO Deputies were on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident Thursday morning involving a Pahrump Valley Fire-Rescue Ambulance. SR 160 was shut down at South Dandelion for several hours.

NCSO Deputies are on scene of a fatal pedestrian accident involving a Pahrump Valley Fire Rescue Ambulance. SR 160 is shut down at South Dandelion and will be for some time. Deputies are assisting NHP with the fatal investigation. NHP will provide further updates. pic.twitter.com/UnpKhwb5er — Nye County Sheriff (@NyeSheriff) March 19, 2020

Nye County Sheriff Office Deputies assisted NHP with the fatal investigation. NHP will provide further updates