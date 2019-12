LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Traffic is currently investigating a fatal traffic collision that happened Friday afternoon between a black SUV and a motorcycle at Warm Springs Road and Tamarus Street.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased according to police. Westbound traffic has been shut down on Warm Springs Road from Spencer Street to Abbyville Drive.

1:22 pm, Warm Springs CLOSED in both directions at Tamarus between I-215 and Spencer. Use other routes. — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) December 20, 2019

Expect delays in the area as this investigation is ongoing.