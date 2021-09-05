Fatal motorcycle crash involving FedEx truck on Lake Mead, Jones

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Saturday, September 04, 2021, at approximately 3:49 p.m., a fatal traffic collision occurred at West Lake Mead Boulevard and Winwood Street, between Jones Boulevard and Michael Way.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate a 2005 Yamaha YZFR1 motorcycle was traveling west on Lake Mead Boulevard approaching Winwood Street when a 2017 Ford F59 FedEx package delivery vehicle, traveling south on Winwood Street was stopped at a posted stop sign and then entered the intersection, traveled into the path of the approaching motorcycle.

The motorcycle overturned and ejected the motorcyclist causing him to collide with the Ford.

Arriving medical personnel transported the motorcyclist to the University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit in

critical condition.

Despite all life-saving measures, he succumbed to injuries shortly after his arrival and was pronounced deceased.

The motorcyclist’s death marked the 88th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2021.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section