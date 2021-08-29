Fatal motorcycle collision in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On August 28, 2021, at approximately 9:26 p.m., a fatal traffic collision occurred at W. Deer Springs Way east of N. Beloved Street.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2016 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle was traveling east on West Deer Springs Way east of North Beloved Street. The motorcycle contacted the raised curb located on the south side of W. Deer Springs Way. The collision ejected the motorcyclist onto the south sidewalk.

Arriving medical personnel transported the motorcyclist to the University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit in critical condition.

Despite all life-saving measures, the victim succumbed to injuries shortly after his arrival and was pronounced deceased by the trauma staff.

The motorcyclist’s death marked the 86th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2021.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.