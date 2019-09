BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — A woman was found dead near 33 Hole Overlook at Lake Mead on Sunday, the National Park Service reports.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife notified the park service they observed abandoned items on the shoreline in the area at 1:40 p.m. Responding rangers located the victim in the water. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of death and victim’s identity will be confirmed by the Clark County Medical Examiner.

The incident is under investigation.