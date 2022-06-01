LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

According to Metro police, the crash was reported around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Shaumber Road, just west of the 215 freeway.

Police said two vehicles collided in the intersection and the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene, three passengers in that car were transported to the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene on foot, walking westbound.

Drivers may want to avoid that area while the investigation is underway.

This is the second deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning.