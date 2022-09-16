LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in the east valley. Charleston Boulevard is closed in both directions from Oahu Street to Sandhill Road.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the bicyclist, who was struck by the semi-truck, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the crash was reported around 6:51 a.m. and the semi-truck did not stay at the scene. This is an active investigation and police are asking the public to stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.