Fatal crashes trending higher than 2019 for Clark County, especially among pedestrians

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fatal car crashes involving pedestrians in Clark County are up 26% compared to the same time last year, according to a report released by the Office of Traffic Safety. There have been 48 fatalities involving pedestrians in Clark County compared to 38 in 2019.

Overall, fatal car crashes were up. In 2019, there were 130 fatal crashes. So far, in 2020, there have been 136 fatal crashes, a nearly 5% increase.

The report also show an increase statewide. At the end of September, there had been 224 fatal crashes compared to 212 at the same time in 2019.