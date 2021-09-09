Fatal crashes rise 23% in Clark County compared to last year, with 142 deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fatal crashes are up 23.4% this year in Clark County compared to last year, according to a new report from the Nevada Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The county has had 133 fatal crashes, killing 142 people, through August of 2021. Last year through August, there had been 107 fatal crashes, killing 115 people.

Statewide, fatal crashes grew by 25.9%.

In all, 243 people have died on Nevada roads this year — 50 more than last year at this time.

“Impairment and speed continue to be the leading causes,” said Andrew Bennett, Public Information Officer for DPS. “This last holiday weekend wasn’t reflected on this report but we had five fatalities in Southern Nevada and three are suspected to be impairment related.”

The number of pedestrians killed so far in Clark County is exactly the same — 42 — as last year at this time. Statewide, 54 pedestrians have been killed. That’s one fewer than last year at this time.

Fatal crashes involving motorcyclists have 55% this year in Clark County, and 41% statewide.

“When we look at these reports, these crashes are 99% preventable with human behavior causing these fatalities,” Bennett said.

Fatal crashes in Washoe County, home to the state’s second-largest metro area including Reno and Sparks, have only increased 6.7% over last year. That number has risen from 30 to 32, with a total of 33 deaths in those crashes.

Numbers in many of Nevada’s rural counties show big swings in percentages because there are fewer crashes involved. Nye County, which includes Pahrump and long stretches of U.S. Highway 95, has seen a 100% increase, going from six fatal crashes through August of 2020 to 12 so far this year. And 17 people were killed in those 12 crashes, compared to seven deaths in 2020 — a 142.8% increase.