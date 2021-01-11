Fatal crashes in Clark County during Dec. down 25% from previous year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fatal crashes for the state of Nevada were down 25% during December when compared to December 2019.

The state Office of Traffic Safety released its crash report for December which shows there were 30 fatal crashes statewide, 10 fewer than the previous year. However, when it came to comparing the entire year of 2020 to 2019, fatal crashes were up slightly.

There were 314 fatal crashes statewide in 2020 compared to 304 the previous year. The majority of those crashes occurred in Clark County which had 186 fatal crashes, up just one from 2019. About one-third of the fatal crashes in the past year involved pedestrians.

Of the fatal crashes in Clark County, 62 involved pedestrians, 36 involved motorcycles and 8 involved bicyclists. In 2019, 51 involved pedestrians, 32 involved motorcyclists and 6 involved bicyclists.