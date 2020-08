LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fatal crash involving two big trucks is slowing traffic on southbound Interstate 15 near the US93 turnoff.

Nevada Highway Patrol has reduced traffic to one lane on the southbound side of the highway.

#TrafficAlert Fatal crash on I-15 southbound near Mile Marker 64. Expect major delays and avoid the area. PIO is enroute.

A photo provided by NHP appears to show the cab of a flatbed truck crushed behind a dump truck.

NHP is advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.