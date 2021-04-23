Two dead in crash on Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on Lamb Boulevard after Cheyenne Avenue has closed north and southbound lanes, according to RTC.

According to police, around 5:54 a.m. on Friday there was a crash on Lamb and Cecile. Officers responded to the collision that involved two vehicles.

Two people were pronounced deceased on the scene.

FATAL CRASH: Two dead in a crash reported on Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard, according to LVMPD. Lamb remains closed in both directions. Check back for updates. #8NN https://t.co/tesosvnzcH — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) April 23, 2021

Lamb is closed in both directions while LVMPD Fatal investigators are on the scene.

Expect delays near this intersection.

#FASTALERT 6:37 AM, Apr 23 2021

Crash Lamb Blvd SB After Cheyenne Ave

Cheyenne Ave is blocked NB and SB

Use other routes

Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) April 23, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.