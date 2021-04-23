Two dead in crash on Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on Lamb Boulevard after Cheyenne Avenue has closed north and southbound lanes, according to RTC.
According to police, around 5:54 a.m. on Friday there was a crash on Lamb and Cecile. Officers responded to the collision that involved two vehicles.
Two people were pronounced deceased on the scene.
Lamb is closed in both directions while LVMPD Fatal investigators are on the scene.
Expect delays near this intersection.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.