LIVE: Fatal crash reported in southeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A two-vehicle crash on E. Russell Road and N. Stephanie Street has killed one person and sent another to the hospital, according to police.
Police say a call came in around 2:15 p.m. reporting a vehicle crash on E. Russell Road and N. Stephanie Street. The crash involved a white Ford SUV and a Chevy pickup truck.
According to police, one person was transported to Sunrise Hospital. The Henderson Fire Department has declared one person deceased.
It is unknown at this time if the victim is the same person transported to the hospital or another person at the scene.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.