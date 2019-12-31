Metro investigating fatal crash in northwest Valley; roads closed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is investigating a fatal crash in the northwest Valley at Tropical Parkway and Torrey Pines Drive. The incident occurred around 3:52 p.m.

Two vehicles collided in the intersection. A woman was transported to UMC and pronounced deceased.

Metro’s fatal detail has assumed the investigation.

Traffic is shut down in all directions indefinitely. Avoid the areas of:

  • Fannie Way and W. Tropical Parkway
  • N. Torrey Pines Drive and Bullring Lane
  • Mustang Street and Tropical Parkway

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

