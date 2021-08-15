Fatal crash reported at I-15 offramp to Blue Diamond Road; ramp reopened

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash early Sunday morning in the Interstate-15 interchange at Blue Diamond Road.

The ramp from southbound I-15 to westbound Blue Diamond Road was closed until about 10 a.m. as troopers worked at the scene. The ramp has reopened, according to NHP.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Details on the crash were unavailable, but a photo tweeted by NHP Southern Command showed at least two vehicles involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

