Fatal crash reported at I-15 offramp to Blue Diamond Road; ramp reopened

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash early Sunday morning in the Interstate-15 interchange at Blue Diamond Road.

The ramp from southbound I-15 to westbound Blue Diamond Road was closed until about 10 a.m. as troopers worked at the scene. The ramp has reopened, according to NHP.

#breaking Fatal Crash I-15SB to go SR160 WB. Entire SB ramp to SR160 is closed. Use alternate route. #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/dYfksQ5iZ5 — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 15, 2021

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Details on the crash were unavailable, but a photo tweeted by NHP Southern Command showed at least two vehicles involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.