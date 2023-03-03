LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fatal crash on US-95 in Esmerelda County has left a 74-year-old man dead, according to a release from Nevada State Police.

On Wednesday, March 1, troopers with Nevada State Police were called to a vehicle crash on US-95, approximately 45 miles northwest of Tonopah.

According to police, a black Toyota pick-up truck was traveling north in the northbound lane on US-95 at a rate of speed that was too fast for the adverse travel conditions. The vehicle crossed over the southbound lane before driving off the left side of the road and overturning.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 74-year-old James Lusk of Tonopah, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the vehicle was transported for medical treatment.

This is the third fatal crash for Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Northern Command in 2023.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.