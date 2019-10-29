Fatal crash on US 95 near the Paiute Reservation

Fatal crash on US 95 near Snow Mountain exit on Oct. 29, 2019.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead following a crash on US 95 northbound at Snow Mountain exit which is north of Kyle Canyon Road.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash involved a Nevada DOT vehicle and a passenger car and happened at just after noon. The DOT truck was driving northbound in the left shoulder conducting freeway maintenance when the passenger car struck the rear of the truck. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DOT employee was not injured, NHP said.

US 95 northbound traffic is closed at SR157 (Kyle Canyon Road).