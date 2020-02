LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are responding to a fatal crash that happened Saturday evening on Charleston and Grand Central Parkway near the Premium Outlet Mall.

A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle. It is unknown if impairment was a factor at this time.

BREAKING: Police say a female pedestrian passed away (near Charleston & Grand Central) as a result of being struck by a vehicle. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/0Fjkw7LSAM — Sally Jaramillo (@SallyjTV) February 23, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with 8 News NOW for updates.