Fatal crash involving pedestrian at Rancho, Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian near the Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino early Wednesday morning.

The crash, which was reported at 4:18 p.m., happened at Rancho Drive and Rainbow Boulevard. Northbound lanes of Rancho are closed to traffic and motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

According to Metro Police, the pedestrian walked out into the travel lanes and was struck by on oncoming vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on-scene and impairment is not suspected, police said.