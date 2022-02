Fatal crash near Windmill and Torrey Pines on Feb. 3, 2022.(KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

According to Metro police, the crash was reported around 8:44 a.m. at Windmill Lane and Torrey Pines Drive. Metro said it is assisting Clark County School District Police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.