Fatal crash; driver dies after crashing into wall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver is dead after crashing into a wall. The single­-vehicle collision happened on North Durango Drive, south of West El Campo Grande Avenue on Feb. 5 just after 9 p.m.

According to Metro, evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate a 1992 Buick Park Avenue was traveling north on North Durango Drive. The Buick failed to stay in the travel lane and left the roadway to the right.

After striking a cinder block wall, the vehicle came to rest on the sidewalk.

Witnesses and arriving officers attempted to assist the driver who was unresponsive. Medical personnel transported the driver to Centennial Hills Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in this collision. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will conduct further testing.

Police say the incident will not be considered a traffic-­related fatality, pending results from the Medical Examiner’s investigation.