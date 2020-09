NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — U.S. 95 has reopened, north of Beatty, following a double fatal crash.

Nye County Sheriff says two tractor trailers collided and two people died as a result of the crash Wednesday morning. The highway was closed for most of the morning.

Nye County Sheriff shared a few photos of the crash around 1:30 a.m.

Highway 95 is closed north of Beatty at MM 79 due to a fatal accident https://t.co/W9mPBYKpJv pic.twitter.com/D5BdfGCpB3 — Nye County Sheriff (@NyeSheriff) September 2, 2020

Nevada Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.