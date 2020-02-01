2 dead in fatal crash; Fort Apache closed near Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is responding to a two-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of Fort Apache Road and Tompkins Avenue, near Tropicana Avenue. Officials say the west valley intersection will be shut down in all directions for several hours.

Two people in one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Metro. The driver of the other vehicle involved was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officials say they are not sure if impairment is a factor in this crash. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Fort Apache Avenue, going north and south from Tropicana to Peace Way, will be shut down while authorities investigate the crash.

