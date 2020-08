LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The on-ramp from Martin Luther King Boulevard onto I-15/US 95 northbound has been closed after a fatal crash. Officials say the crash involved a pedestrian.

As of 10 p.m., the entire on-ramp was closed. Officials ask that you use an alternate route, as long delays are expected in the area.

#trafficalert Fatal Crash 15NB/US95NB/MLK on ramp. Auto/Pedestrian crash. The entire 15NB/US95NB on ramp is closed. Use alternate routes, expect delays in the area. PIO is enroute. #drivesafenv #buckleup #drivesober #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 10, 2020

Officials expect to provide more updates later on.