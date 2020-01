LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Metro Police say one person was killed in a fiery three car crash around 1:30 Wednesday morning just outside the South Premium Outlet Mall.

Las Vegas Blvd is closed at Warm Springs. Police say it may stay closed until 6am.

