LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Lee Canyon had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic but that doesn't stop the ski resort from looking like a winter wonderland. This week's winter storm brought another foot of snow to the Spring Mountain's higher peaks.

Normally, the ski resort would stay open until Easter weekend - or longer, with a healthy snowpack - to give kids and families on spring break a last hurrah on the mountain. But Lee Canyon closed their gates in mid-March with their last report of 101 inches for the season. It's more than that now with the recent storms.