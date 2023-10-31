LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead and I-15 northbound is closed Tuesday morning due to a fatal crash that happened around 5:20 a.m. just south of the Spaghetti Bowl.

The northbound lanes are shut down between Charleston Boulevard and Sahara Avenue including the exit at Sahara. Traffic is backed up to the 215. Motorists should exit at Tropicana Avenue or Flamingo Road.

According to Nevada State Police, the pedestrian was struck and killed on the I-15 north of Sahara. The police are seeking any witnesses who might have information about the crash. They are urged to call (702) 486-4100.

It is unknown when the freeway lanes will reopen, police said.