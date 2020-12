LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to police, on Dec. 10 at approximately 11:38 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a call of a collision with injury near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Monte Cristo, between S. Buffalo Drive and S. Tenaya Way, involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at UMC Trauma.

Sahara Avenue traffic is closed between Tenaya and Monte Cristo Way.

Expect delays as this investigation is ongoing.