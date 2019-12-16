Fatal crash at Utah In-N-Out Burger kills a Vegas man

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Authorities are investigating how a car ended up crashing into a Utah In-N-Out Burger, killing one man and injuring six others. The Spectrum in St. George reported Monday that a car veered onto the sidewalk and plowed into the wall of the restaurant Saturday afternoon.
The vehicle went into the dining room and hit multiple patrons. Police say Antonio Mendoza of Las Vegas was among those transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
The conditions of the others were not immediately available. Authorities did not say whether the driver will be charged.