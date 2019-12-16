Fatal crash at Utah In-N-Out Burger kills a Vegas man

Drivers wait in the drive-thru line at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Alhambra, California, on August 30, 2018. – California’s Democratic Party Chairman, Eric Bauman, is calling for a boycott of the Irvine, CA based fast food chain after it donated $25,000 to help California Republicans in November. In addition to this week’s donation, In-N-Out donated $30,000 to the GOP in 2017 and 2016. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Authorities are investigating how a car ended up crashing into a Utah In-N-Out Burger, killing one man and injuring six others. The Spectrum in St. George reported Monday that a car veered onto the sidewalk and plowed into the wall of the restaurant Saturday afternoon.

The vehicle went into the dining room and hit multiple patrons. Police say Antonio Mendoza of Las Vegas was among those transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

The conditions of the others were not immediately available. Authorities did not say whether the driver will be charged.