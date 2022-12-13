LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead and two others are critically injured in a crash involving five cars in North Las Vegas Tuesday morning, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and Owens Avenue around 6 a.m. Multiple medical units were called to the scene, according to North Las Vegas Police Department,

Police said the person who died was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection will be closed for several hours as police conduct an investigation. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.