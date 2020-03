LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The Santa Clara County Health Officer has issued an order, effective March 11 at 12:00 a.m. prohibiting public or private mass gatherings.

A mass gathering is any event that brings together 1,000 or more people in a single room or single space at the same time. This includes auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, large conference rooms, meeting halls, cafeterias, theaters, or other confined indoor or outdoor spaces.