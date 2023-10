LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An overnight brush fire is prompting evacuations and threatening buildings in Verdi, west of Reno, which sits near the border of Nevada and California.

The nearly 50-acre Hill Fire is burning south of Dog Valley Road on the California side of the border and threatening around 60 homes. Evacuations are underway, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have not released any information on a possible cause.